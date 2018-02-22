Dry tonight, more rain by Friday morning

RAIN ON THE WAY

Cloudy skies are expected overnight with the small risk for an isolated rain shower. Widespread rain will return early Friday morning. The morning commute is looking soggy with showers pushing into the region around 6 and 7. Periods of moderate and even heavy rain possible through the day. The rain will taper into Friday night. Another round of rain will return Saturday and continue into Sunday morning.

RAINFALL ACCUMULATION AND FLOODING CONCERN

Rivers, creeks, and streams are all running high after the recent snow-melt and rain. The ground remains completely saturated and we will see several shots of un-needed rainfall which will raise the concern for localized flooding. Models suggest between 2″ to 3″ of new rainfall through the weekend. In addition to another likely rise in area rivers, streets and neighborhoods prone to flooding will likely see a rise in water by the end of the weekend. Stay alert, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. We will be monitoring this risk through the weekend and will have updates.

***PINPOINT WEATHER ALERTS***

A flood watch is in effect for Lawrence, Mercer and Columbiana counties until Sunday at 7PM. The ground is very saturated and with rain in the forecast through the weekend localized flooding may be possible.

There is a flood watch in effect for the Ohio River at Wellsville until Monday evening. We will also be monitoring water levels at East Liverpool as well.

