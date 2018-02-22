Early morning ride with Meteorologist Jim Loboy

Related Coverage PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Thursday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

SALT TRUCKS ARE OUT: In my drive I came across 2 trucks on standby, waiting to treat icy roads.

BEST RISK FOR ACCUMULATING ICE: Northern and Central Trumbull county and Northwest edge of Mercer county has been getting consistent light rain, sleet or freezing drizzle overnight. Sleet has been the dominant precipitation type North of the 82 bypass in Trumbull County. Slushy ice is likely on your windshields there. Further North of Rt. 88 in Trumbull will likely have light snow on the ground toward Daybreak.

THROUGH RUSH HOUR: I expect temperatures to dip in Mahoning county to 32°. This could expand the freezing rain toward 9am. Road temperatures are just above freezing.

THREAT FOR ICY CONDITIONS: By 10am as we warm into the mid 30’s, the threat for icy roads should expire.

FLOOD WATCH: Columbiana county is under a newly issued FLOOD WATCH until 4pm. Up to an inch of rain there is possible.

WARMING BUT STILL WET: A series of disturbances will bring moisture from the Gulf into the Ohio Valley. Flooding is probable into Saturday and early Sunday.

