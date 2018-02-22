Fitch-Boardman rivalry takes center stage on Game of the Week

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Fitch (10-11) at Boardman (8-13)

*Replay Saturday at 9 am on MyYTV

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 29, 2017 – Fitch, 72-58

Feb. 24, 2017 – Boardman, 63-51

Dec. 30, 2016 – Boardman, 53-50

Feb. 19, 2016 – Fitch, 64-42

Jan. 19, 2016 – Fitch, 63-60 (OT)

Last Meeting

Randy Smith scored a game-high 25 points as the Falcons topped Boardman, 72-58, three days prior to New Year’s Day. Ryan Archey led the Spartans with 23 points of his own.

Team Profiles

Fitch

Scoring Offense: 59.5

Scoring Defense: 59.6

…On Christmas morning, Fitch held a 2-4 record. The Falcons have registered an 8-7 mark since then including Tuesday’s thrilling 46-45 win at Alliance. Randy Smith scored the game-winning layup to give the Falcons their 10th win of the season. Smith finished with 11 as he’s now tallied double figures in 5 of his last 7 contests. A.J. Green posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards. Fitch has the opportunity, with a win, to finish the Red tier schedule with a .500 record at 6-6. This would mark the 4th season in the last 5 years that Fitch has finished league play without a losing record (2013-14: 10-2; 2014-15: 6-6; 2015-16: 10-4).

Boardman

Scoring Offense: 58.3

Scoring Defense: 58.3

…The Spartans began this season with a 3-1 mark with their only blemish coming against Mentor at the United Way Classic (92-75). Since December 19, Boardman has won just 5 of their last 17 games. In contests decided by less than 10-points – Sparty’s 3-7. Che Trevena led Boardman in scoring with 19 in their 62-55 loss on Tuesday to Harding. Over the course of his last six games, Holden Lipke has averaged 18.7 points per game. Since joining the All-American Conference in 2014 – Boardman has posted a 23-26 record in the Red Tier. Last year, coach Pat Birch’s group finished 2nd with a 10-2 mark behind Harding (11-1).

All-American Red Tier Standings

x-Harding – 10-2 (15-6)

Howland – 8-3 (16-5)

Canfield – 8-4 (13-8)

Fitch – 5-6 (10-11)

East – 5-7 (9-13)

Boardman – 4-7 (8-13)

Lakeside – 0-11 (2-19)

Division I Canton District Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27 & Feb. 28

Game 1: #9 Barberton at #8 GlenOak, 2/28

Game 2: #13 Boardman at #4 Wooster, 2/27

Game 3: #12 East at #5 Massillon, 2/28

Game 4: #10 Fitch at #7 Dover, 2/28

Game 5: #14 Hoover at #3 Canton McKinley, 2/28

Game 6: #11 Perry at #6 Canfield, 2/28

Sectional Final, Mar. 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Jackson

Game 8: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Lake

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

District Semifinal

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 7

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Mar. 8

District Championship, Mar. 10

Remaining Winners

Upcoming Schedule

Fitch

Feb. 28 – at Dover, 7 (Sectional Semifinal)

Boardman

Feb. 27 – at Wooster, 7 (Sectional Semifinal)