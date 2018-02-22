Liberty board chairwoman steps down, cites ‘malicious environment’

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Jodi Stoyak is stepping down from her position as chairwoman of the Board of Trustees for Liberty Township.

In a letter addressed to the board, Stoyak wrote her hard work is constantly being “challenged and obstructed by trustee Arnold Clebone who makes no bones about his agenda to change and not follow past practice, to stir up and micromanage all functions of the township.”

She goes on to stay those actions are “creating a hostile and malicious environment.”

In the letter, she also suggests Clebone be appointed as chairman.

Stoyak will continue serving as a trustee.