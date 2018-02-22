Men in the community gather to have brunch with students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Between 50 – 60 men in the community gathered together Thursday morning to have brunch with the children at Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

City Kids Care put the event together along with Youngstown City Schools.

Over 100 children participated in the brunch. There was food provided by Chick-fil-a, as well as fruits, juice, water, muffins and pastries.

Guest speakers included Reverend Lewis Macklin and Reverend Todd Johnson. Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip also attended the event and spoke with the children.

Twon Ahart, of City Kids Care, said the main purpose of this event is to get more men active in the schools.

“A lot of kids don’t have fathers or male role models and there tends to be a lot of mothers involved, so we’re just trying to get more men involved to show the kids the men care,” Ahart said.

This event comes after City Kids Care’s “100 Men Cheer and Greet” last year, where 100 men of the community stood outside East and Chaney high schools and welcomed students back to school on their first day.

Ahart said they plan on expanding the brunch to other schools in the area.

He also said for those wanting to get involved, City Kids Care is still in the process of a sock drive. They are taking donations and passing out 80,000 pairs of socks. Tthe drop off zone is at the Red Zone located at 209 West Woodland Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44502.