Rain after early wintry mix Thursday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY expires at 1pm. Wintry mix possible until late morning. Be alert for icy bridges and elevated roads like the 7-11 connector. Mainly this is Trumbull and Northwest Mercer county.

MODERATE RAIN THIS MORNING: Heaviest rain this morning and early afternoon. Half inch to 1″ of new rainfall

COLDER: We’re plunged 33° over the last 24 hours! We were in the mid 60’s Wednesday morning. Mid 30’s this morning and with winds it feel like mid 20’s.

FLOOD WATCH: Columbiana county is under a newly issued FLOOD WATCH until 4pm. Up to an inch of rain is possible there.

WARMING BUT STILL WET: A series of disturbances will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Ohio Valley. Stay with us for flood update into Saturday and early Sunday.

