String of Newton Falls drug arrests result of police effort to fight epidemic

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Newton Falls have made several drug arrests after traffic stops over the past week or so.

“As far as anyone, especially selling drugs, in Newton Falls — no matter what type they may be — you’re going to be under our radar,” said Police Chief Gene Fixler. “And it may not be today or tomorrow, but we’ll know who you are and prison is not a pretty place.”

On Tuesday, officers arrested Tyler George, 18, of Leavittsburg, and Logan Hutchinson, 18, of Warren, after pulling them over on State Route 5 near First Street. Inside the car, police said they found almost a quarter-pound of marijuana.

The day before, 19-year-old Jackelyn Schmidt, of Newton Falls, was arrested when police found suspected drugs after a traffic stop at Warren Road and Columbia Avenue.

Last week, on Valentine’s Day, police said they found suspected illegal narcotics after pulling over 37-year-old Roxanne Tewksbury, of Newton Falls, at W. Broad Street and Ridge Road.

Chief Fixler said officers are being aggressive to prevent drugs and other crimes in the community.

“Eighteen overdoses last year — resulting in three deaths — were 18 too many. We’re striving to fight this epidemic coming into this community.”