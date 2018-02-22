Vegas survivor stresses awareness during active shooter response class

Related Coverage Mercer County EMT helped wounded in Las Vegas



MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) hosted its fourth class aimed at public safety. Each night this week, Sheriff Gary Hartman and his team highlighted a different topic but Thursday night’s focused on active shooter response — a topic that has a sense of greater importance after last week’s school shooting in Florida.

But the night also had a sense of home when a Mercer County native who survived the Las Vegas shooting in October also talked to the crowd.

“We’re just hoping that people realize that it can happen here and that the possibility of it happening here is high,” said Mercer County EMT Corry Fenton.

He should know because he, his wife, Carol, and their daughter lived through the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history — the Las Vegas Massacre, which killed 58 in October.

“My priority was my family and once they were out to a somewhat safe area, I told them I had to go back because as a paramedic, I just couldn’t leave people injured or dying without trying to help,” Corry said.

Thursday night was the first time he and Carol told their story together, publicly.

The main point they drove home throughout their presentation was the importance of being aware of your surroundings.

“My wife and I both, we recognize entrances, exits, windows. We’re always planning an exit out of something,” Corry said.

A point that Mercer County Sheriff Gary Hartman wanted to make was for people to be prepared in their daily lives — whether it’s at home or in the office.

“Have a plan with your family. Discuss with your family first. If something happens, what are you going to do?” he said.

Thursday night’s active shooter response class was planned months ahead of what happened last week at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, but Hartman said that’s only made it a more important conversation to have.

The Mercer County CIRT Team also went over the importance of the ALICE program, as well as techniques like “Run, Hide, Fight.”

Hartman said it ultimately comes down to having a plan.

“A little bit more situational awareness as to what’s going on around you versus having your head down, not paying attention, getting caught off guard. Being a little bit more aware will increase your chance at survival.”