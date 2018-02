YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is holding an event to help folks get started in the STEM field.

This is the semi-annual STEM Expo, Which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

YSU students and alumni can apply for positions from internships to full-time, entry level jobs.

The event is free and open to the public. It runs until 4 p.m. today in the gyms at Stambaugh Stadium.