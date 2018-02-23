3 killed in Route 711 crash in Youngtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An adult and two children have died after a crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer on Route 711 in Youngstown.

Police have identified the victims as 5-year-old Nialaisha and 7-year-old Noreyion Bason and 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons. The driver of the SUV was identified as 25-year-old Ka-nosha Bason, of Warren.

Police aren’t releasing the SUV driver’s name, saying the crash is still under investigation.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gilbert DeMello, of Youngstown, told WYTV hat he was traveling north on the connector when he collided with the SUV, which he said was traveling the wrong way on the highway.

“I saw headlights coming at me at a very, very fast speed. She was not driving slow. She was flying. When I went to swerve to the right, she swerved and I couldn’t get out of the lane, she was going too fast. I just started to turn and she hit me, and her car flew over to the guardrail and must have hit one of the steering parts in the truck, and the truck just took off and went right into the woods,” DeMello said.

DeMello was pinned in the truck and it was on fire. He said he had to kick the passenger door open to get out.

“I stood there and waited for the cops to come, and some lady walked up and said, ‘Hey, you shouldn’t go down there. There are three people that got killed,’ and then I was just hysterical,” DeMello said.

DeMello was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

“It just hurts so bad knowing that those people were killed,” DeMello said. “I know I didn’t do it, but I was involved… It’s ripping me apart inside.”

Route 711 northbound between Route 422 and Gypsy Lane is closed and will be for most of the morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Brent Kovacs said drivers can enter the connector northbound at Gypsy Lane, off of US-422.

As of 8 a.m., the SUV has been taken from the scene. Crews are still working to remove the tractor-trailer and the steel beams the truck was hauling.