East Liverpool residents told to leave before weekend flooding

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of East Liverpool is advising residents who live in areas prone to flooding due to the Ohio River to find another place to stay starting Sunday night.

Flooding is expected along the river and in low-lying areas of the city.

Latest river level forecast in East Liverpool

Latest river level forecast in Wellsville

City leaders are advising residents in those areas to find alternative shelter beginning Sunday night, until further notice.

Businesses along the river and in low-lying areas are being told to enact flood plans and take the necessary precautionary steps.