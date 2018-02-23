Flood alerts with rain for the weekend

FLOOD WATCH: A flood watch is in effect for Columbiana, Lawrence and Mercer counties.

RIVER FLOODING: East Liverpool residents will have to be especially aware of flooding along the Ohio River. The flood stage is 33′ while the current stage is 25′. Soaking rains and continued run-off could cause localized flooding.

It would be the first time that the Ohio River has reached this stage since 2004 when remnants of Ivan caused heavy run-off.

MILD DAY FRIDAY: Temperatures heat up to 60° today.

RAIN IN WAVES:

FIRST TODAY: Up to a half inch.

SECOND SATURDAY Quarter inch to half an inch in isolated areas

FINAL WAVE: Saturday night and into Sunday morning, there will be up to 1″ with higher isolated amounts

WINDY AND FALLING TEMPERATURES: Sunday afternoon, we begin to dry out with falling afternoon temperatures on Sunday. As the front sweeps through Sunday morning, there is a chance for thunderstorms and winds could get up to 30 miles per hour.

DRY FINALLY!: There will be dry weather Sunday afternoon and into Monday. It will be dry Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

