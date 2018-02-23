General Motors says it remains committed to Chevy Cruze

The car remains the second best selling sedan that General Motors makes

Gerry Ricciutti Published:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – As the Cleveland Auto Show gets underway Friday evening, union leaders in Lordstown like Glenn Johnson said despite depressed sales figures, General Motors remains sold on the locally-built compact.

“We look forward to continuing to build the world-class Chevy Cruze for years to come,” said UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson.

While figures from General Motors show a significant drop in deliveries of the Cruze during at least the last three months, the car remains the second best-selling sedan that General Motors makes.

“That just underlines the importance of the Cruze within the segment,” said Rick Demuynck, GM Lordstown’s plant manager.

Although GM’s line of cross-overs, SUV’s and pickup trucks are better sellers, Demuynck said there has been no talk of replacing the Cruze with other models.

“There is absolutely no intent to be backing out of the Cruze or anything else like that,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of rumors that are out there, but it’s just rumors.”

The Cruze was first introduced in 2010. This design is now in its second year on the market and preparations are already underway for 2019 production to start later this summer — sedans in Lordstown and hatchbacks in Mexico.

Union leaders say while they will do whatever they can to encourage GM to send more vehicles their way to build, the focus remains right here.

“The only discussion we’ve had is that as long as we’re building, as long as a Chevy Cruze is being made and sold in North America, it’s gonna be made in Lordstown, Ohio,” Johnson said.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s