Hanssen leads Wilmington by Eisenhower in the District Quarters

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) -Daniel Hanssen scored a game-high 19 points as Wilmington defeated Eisenhower, 55-35. Hanssen made three 3-pointers in the second half.

The Greyhounds outscored the Knights in the second half by a count of 34-19.

Isaiah Jarzab added 9 points as Cameron Marett and Colton Richards scored 8 points apiece for Wilmington.

Eisenhower (16-7) was led by Jaydon Hayes’ 16 points on 10 of 14 from the foul line.

Wilmington (13-11) will play against the winner of tonight’s West Middlesex and Iroquois matchup at Farrell.