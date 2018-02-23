Howland High student arrested after investigation into threat

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Howland High School student has been charged with a felony after an investigation into a verbal threat.

Police say they didn’t find any weapons on school property but took the 17-year-old boy into custody.

He’s now in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center on an inducing panic charge.

It was just one of several recent arrests locally after police were called to investigate school threats. They followed a mass shooting at a Florida high school in which 17 people were killed.