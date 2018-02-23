Hubbard woman’s interesting find leads to business opportunity

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – When Heather Randall pulled a box from under her late father’s bed, she had no idea that three years later, its contents would become a business. The old maps inside interested her, so she figured they’d interest other people, too.

The Hubbard woman found an 1899 Mahoning County Atlas.

“When I found it I thought, ‘Oh, I like this,'” she said.

The book’s binding was in bad shape, but the maps were fine.

On the top of the first page was the name “Caleb B. Wick, dealer in real estate.”

“This was put out as an advertisement to sell real estate,” Heather said.

The maps are detailed. Republic Iron and Steel along the Mahoning River — there used to be a Jewish cemetery and a German Catholic cemetery. There’s Mill Creek Park, along with neighborhoods like Lansingville and Fosterville.

Not long after her father died, Heather’s husband and a good friend died, too.

“And I thought, ‘Well, I need to get out there and see people and do something.’ So this was it.”

She took her book of 30 maps, printed each one of them and through her new business called The Grande View, she started selling them.

Heather’s first sale took place two weeks ago at a craft show — and there was a good response.

“Enough to cover my start-up cost and make a little money, so I thought, ‘Well, that’s pretty good.'”

The prints sold for $35 apiece. The most popular was the one of Ohio. It has the widest appeal and nice colors.

The Grande View is not online yet. Heather hopes the students at the Trumbull Career and Technical Center — where she works — can help her out.

She plans to use her summer to find old maps of Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties, and add them to her business.