Nugget of Knowledge: David Copperfield tricks robbers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the most successful solo entertainers in history is David Seth Kotkin. His shows have brought in $4 billion over his 40-year career on stage.

You know him better as magician David Copperfield.

Still, not everyone may recognize him.

In April of 2006, Copperfield and two of his assistants were walking back to their tour bus in West Palm Beach, Florida after dinner.

Four teenagers robbed them, demanding their wallets, cash, cell phones and anything of value.

Copperfield’s assistants handed over what they had — passports, plane tickets, money, everything.

Copperfield said he had nothing to give them, and he turned each of his pockets inside out — all empty.

But, that’s not really the case. Copperfield is a magician. He had been carrying his passport, phone and wallet all along.

He was able to fool four not very bright teenagers with a magician’s trick called reverse-pickpocketing.

Copperfield later admitted his trick could have hurt him and angered the robbers, but police caught the teenagers.

The moral of the story: Don’t mug a magician.

