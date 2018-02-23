Packers’ Linsley returns home, honored at Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A big night for 2009 Boardman graduate Corey Linsley Friday, as he was honored at the Boardman-Fitch high school boys basketball game.

The Spartans honored his many football accomplishments. Many people donning Number 63 Green Bay Packers tee shirts, which were handed out to several hundred students and fans.

Linsley has gone on to big success in the NFL. Back in December, he signed a 3 year, $25.5 million extension with Green Bay. But said Friday, it always feels good to be home.

“I’m extremely fortunate, I’m lucky in some regards,” said Linsley. “I’m thankful that people showed me how to work hard and get to where I’m going.”

“It’s all like Lebron [James] said, it’s always earned you know it’s never given around here. I’m so thankful that people taught me that at a young age. I always love being home. Love some Handel’s Ice Cream. Love the getting the food and obviously love seeing family and friends.”