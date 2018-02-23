Police say Boardman student arrested for inducing panic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a 14-year-old Boardman high school student Thursday and charged him with inducing panic.

Police say the student talked to someone about “bringing a gun to school and shooting a bunch of people.”

The school’s resource officer followed up on the report and arrested the student Thursday afternoon.

Boardman schools issued a news release Friday saying that the student was searched and he did not have any weapons. It was also determined that he did not have weapons at home.

Police say the student admitted to school officials he made the statements but said he wouldn’t actually do it.

“The Boardman schools will not tolerate bad behavior or threats of violence,” said Superintendent Timothy Saxton. “The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and especially at this time of heightened anxiety across the nation. We will not allow this behavior to create panic or disrupt education in our schools.”