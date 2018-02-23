Salem police say online threat not credible, boosting school presence as precaution

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – As a precaution and to quell any fear about an unsubstantiated online threat, Salem police are boosting their presence in all buildings in the Salem School District.

Someone who posted a message Wednesday on Facebook said they were bringing a gun to “SHS” today.

The post was being shared nationally with no one knowing where or what “SHS” is referring to.

Police and school officials said they checked out the post and do not think the threat is credible or local.

Police in Salem will have officers at all school doors Thursday and they will be walking the hallways.

Parents were informed about the planned increase in police presence Wednesday evening through the school’s messaging system.

Officers will also be present at Saint Paul School.

Some schools and police departments across the U.S. are taking similar precautions.

The account of the person who posted the message has been deactivated.