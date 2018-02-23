Salem police say online threat not credible, boosting school presence as precaution

Someone who posted a message on Facebook said they were bringing a gun to "SHS" today

By Published:

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – As a precaution and to quell any fear about an unsubstantiated online threat, Salem police are boosting their presence in all buildings in the Salem School District.

Someone who posted a message Wednesday on Facebook said they were bringing a gun to “SHS” today.

The post was being shared nationally with no one knowing where or what “SHS” is referring to.

Police and school officials said they checked out the post and do not think the threat is credible or local.

Police in Salem will have officers at all school doors Thursday and they will be walking the hallways.

Parents were informed about the planned increase in police presence Wednesday evening through the school’s messaging system.

Officers will also be present at Saint Paul School.

Some schools and police departments across the U.S. are taking similar precautions.

The account of the person who posted the message has been deactivated.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s