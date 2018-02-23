Struthers Girls hold off Mooney; Wildcats advance to Districts



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers topped Cardinal Mooney 47-35 Thursday night in the Division II Girls’ Sectional Finals at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Trinity McDowell led the Wildcats with 16 points in the win. Khaylah Brown added for Struthers. Keasia Chism and Alexis Bury chipped in with 7 points apiece.

Cardinal Mooney was paced by Lauren Frommelt who tallied 7 points. Conchetta Rinaldi added 6 points in the setback.

Struthers advances to face Howland in the Division II District Semifinals Monday night at 6PM at Austintown Fitch High School. The winner of that game will face the winner of West Branch/Poland in the District Finals on Thursday March 1.