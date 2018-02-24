Columbiana County included in governor’s flooding emergency declaration

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich has issued an emergency declaration to support 17 state counties along the Ohio River, including Columbiana County, that will be impacted by flooding this weekend.

The declaration will allow state resources and the National Guard to be brought in for support, if necessary, because of the dangerous conditions from recent severe storms.

You can read the declaration here for more information and to see which other counties are included.

“Teams at the local level are hard at work and state teams have been coordinating with them and supporting them over the past week. As the weather and flooding is expected to get worse, we’re staying ahead of things by taking our readiness up to the next level and declaring an emergency where we expect the worst conditions,” Kasich said.

Kasich suggests for people to stay informed, check on their neighbors and call local officials or the Red Cross if anyone needs help.

Locally, the worst of the flooding is expected to hit Sunday night into Monday morning.