Fundraiser held in honor of Youngstown shooting victim

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last November Colin Brown was murdered at Youngstown’s Last Call Bar and Grill, but now his sister and some of the people he worked with are planning a fundraiser in his honor.

Sunday evening at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in downtown Youngstown, from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be a pay it forward event to raise money for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. It’s being done in honor of Colin Brown, who was recently murdered on Youngstown’s Southside.

“It came along with with Christian and Mark (Christian Rinehart and Mark Worsencroft, owners of Suzie’s). Colin was a colleague of Christian’s, back in the day they worked together. So when Colin passed, he was real big on pay it forward. They all liked the idea, we kind of got together. It was actually their idea to pay in forward along with Suzie’s Dogs,” said Colin’s sister, April Brown.

“At Suzie’s you can also buy a hot dog and they match it. It’s a $4 dog and they match it, and then all those proceeds also go to the mission,” Brown said.

Brown said they will be holding dinners at the Rescue Mission.

“The second Wednesday of every month they will go down and the people from Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts will serve food at the mission. It’s $10 at the door. All the proceeds, 100 percent goes toward the mission. I believe there’s also a 15 percent of sales of the food on the night of the event that will also go toward the mission,” Brown said.

According to Brown this was all generated by Colin’s passing. She said he was very big into paying things forward.

“He was always like that, and it just came about when my brother passed away, that this was such a great idea to give back,” brown said.

A series of fundraisers will be held throughout the year in honor of Colin.

Brown said her brother would what they are doing in his name.

“Colin would absolutely love this idea. He is just up there looking down, smiling at all of us doing this for him,” brown said.

Again the fundraiser is Sunday night from 6 to 9 p.m., at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts.