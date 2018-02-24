Heart Ball celebrates survivors, American Heart Association volunteers



LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a black-tie affair in Liberty Saturday night for a very special cause.

The annual American Heart Association held its biggest event of the year, the Heart Ball.

The event is all about honoring donors, thanking volunteers and celebrating the lives of people who have been saved.

The Red Party honored two people in particular this year, 83-year-old Dolores Iannucci, a former Miss New Jersey and heart attack survivor, and 3-year-old Gabriella Davies, who was born with a rare congenital heart defect.

The money raised at the event makes a big impact on people’s lives.

“The money raised today goes to research and education, which is a huge part when it comes to saving lives, when it comes to heart disease and stroke,” said Andrew Thompson, the event’s director.

This year’s goal was to raise $285,000.