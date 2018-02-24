Local Democratic candidate discusses ongoing race for governor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio still has some time until the May primary election, and arguably the biggest race on the ballot will be for governor.

Both Democrats and Republicans will choose a nominee for the November election.

Around 10 people showed interest in becoming the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, with some of them already dropping out. But, local Democratic candidate, current State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, says he does not see himself being one of them.

The race for Ohio’s top political spot is a tough one, but Schiavoni says he knew that when he entered. Although the numbers may not be in favor of him currently, he says he still has time.

“We have three more debates. Most people, when you look at the polls, 50 percent of the people don’t even know who they are going to vote for yet,” he said.

The once crowded race for the Democratic bid has narrowed some.

Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton became Richard Cordray’s running mate. Former State Rep. Connie Pillich and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also dropped out and endorsed Cordray.

Cordray, the former Ohio attorney general, led in the bipartisan group poll taken in January, and recent campaign finance reports show he has an advantage.

“We have to use the hard earned contributions that we have received, over $700,000 in 2017, to be smart,” Schiavoni said.

Schiavoni says he’s focused on targeting people through social media instead of television.

His campaign released a boxing ad in December 2017 saying he’s ready to go the extra round in the governor’s race.

“You know that last 30 seconds of that last round is going to be hell. I’ve been through that before. Now we’re in the same political thing. I mean, it’s been 14 months of me running around this state every single day. It’s been 10 years of working in the Statehouse. We got three months left, it’s no big deal,” Schiavoni said.