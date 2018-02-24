PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Flood watches in effect as more heavy rain arrives

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERTS**

RAINFALL TIMING

Rain will begin picking up in intensity around 11PM Saturday night. At times, the rain will be heavy overnight. The rain will continue into Sunday morning as a cold front approaches the area. By 9AM to 10AM, we will begin seeing the rain taper off. Expect some peeks of sunshine heading into Sunday afternoon.

RAINFALL ACCUMULATION

Models are in fairly good agreement for around 1″ of additional rainfall overnight Saturday into early Sunday with locally up to 1.5″ of additional rain possible. This can easily cause standing water on roads and rising water in low-lying area and flood-prone areas. Stay alert and use caution when traveling. If you encounter a road covered in water, DO NO DRIVE THROUGH IT! Turn around and find an alternate, safer route.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station

TIME TO DRY OUT AHEAD

After a cold front clears the area Sunday morning, drier air will move into the region, eliminating the chance for rain for a few days. Dry weather is expected through the middle of the upcoming workweek.

