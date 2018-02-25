A brief glimpse of spring ahead

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Flood Warning for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg until 8:30am Monday. The river is at the “Minor” flood stage.

Flood Warning at Eagle Creek in Phalanx Station until 2am Tuesday. The creek is at the “Minor” flood stage.

TASTE OF SPRING

The start of the workweek holds highs in the low to mid 50s. The average high for this time of year is 39.

A slew of mild and sunny days lasts until Thursday, when rain returns and temperatures fall to normal highs in the mid to upper 30s for the start of the weekend.

ELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Click on the name of the town to view the river gauge for that area



Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station

