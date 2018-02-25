Rainy February is a chart topper

CHART TOPPING RAIN –

So far, this February our rain totals are at 4.92″. This is the 4th wettest February on record.

Wettest Februaries on Record

1. 2008 – 5.83″

2. 1950 – 5.26″

3. 2011 – 5.03″

4. 2018 – 4.92″

5. 1956 – 4.83″

6. 1990 – 4.56″

7. 1959 – 4.25″

8. 1910 – 3.99″

9. 1939 – 3.86″

10. 1981 – 3.85″

1.4″ of that 4.92″ total came within the last 67 hours.

Climbing the charts further?

With 3 days left in the month, only a few spotty showers are expected on the final day of the month.

The 4.92″ already fallen will not likely raise much further before the end of the month.

RAIN FORECAST MODELS THROUGH WEDNESDAY

GFS – .1″

EURO – 0″

RPM – .04″