2 dead in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle City Police are investigating a double homicide.

Two people were found shot on the second floor of a home Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called about 10 p.m. to the area of Franklin Avenue and Paul Street on reports of shots fired.

The investigation led police to a house in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue where officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One was deceased and the other died at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

This investigation is in the early stages, and the NCPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the New Castle City Police Department at (724) 656-3586 or tips can be left on the department’s tip line at www.newcastlepd.com.

No arrests have been made yet.