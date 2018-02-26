As gambling addictions grow, Ohio spends more on preventative resources

Related Coverage ‘Modernized’ Ohio lottery begins first phase in new process

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You have to place that bet, you have to buy that scratch-off ticket or slip your token into the slot machine.

Does that sound like you or someone in your family?

Gambling addiction is a lot different from alcohol or drug addictions.

It’s not as physical and it can take a much longer time before anyone realizes that a person has a problem.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says Ohio now has 76,400 problem gamblers — that’s just under 1 percent of the population.

That number has increased from 31,500 just four years ago.

That’s before Ohio had casino or racino gambling.

Mahoning County was among the 10 Ohio counties with the highest numbers of addicts.

Stephanie Geer, a gambling addiction counselor with Meridian Health in Youngstown, has noticed that change as well.

“My caseload of those that I provide treatment to has doubled in the past couple of years,” she said.

Geer said an influx of dopamine — a chemical released in the brain that rewards its pleasure centers — is released when gambling.

“They essentially experience a high when they’re interacting with a slot machine or scratch-off tickets,” Geer said.

Geer said she treats addicts by looking for triggers and making sure that a relapse doesn’t happen.

“They may have mood changes or shifts in their mood — restlessness, irritability, they’re on the edge and snappy. They may start lying about their gambling behavior,” she said.

This treatment she provides is free for addicts thanks to a grant for prevention services and treatment from Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The prevention money allows Geer’s team to go into schools to talk to students and even set up booths at the Hollywood Gaming in Austintown to try to prevent addiction.

While the number of current addicts needing treatment has grown in Mahoning County and across Ohio, the state is still spending more money on prevention than treatment for addicts.

That leaves the question why spend so much on prevention if the numbers keep going up? WYTV looked into how the spending breaks down between treatment and prevention.

