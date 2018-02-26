Dog owners without a license could be penalized, starting Thursday

Thursday is the deadline to apply for a Mahoning County dog license

Katie Wilson Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re a new dog owner in Mahoning County, it’s time to get your dog licensed.

If not, you’ll be penalized, starting Thursday.

Getting the license is pretty simple.

Just go to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office or a different licensing agent, bring proof of your dog’s rabies shot, and fill out the necessary paperwork.

It costs $20.

Starting Thursday, you’ll have to pay a $40 penalty to get that license. If you’re caught without a licensed dog, you’ll also have to pay court fees.

“It’s just like licensing your car. It’s a responsibility in Mahoning County, and a lot of times, if you don’t enforce it with having penalties and things like that, people don’t take it seriously and they just don’t get them,” said Rick Tunison, kennel manager at the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

Getting a dog license is also a way of showing your dog belongs to you. If your dog ever gets lost, it’s a way to get your puppy back.

For more information on dog licenses, go to Mahoning County’s website. 

