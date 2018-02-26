Donors have helped ‘Move Our Mission’ and now it’s closer than ever



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new shelter for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has been in the making for decades. It’s overdue — and the organization is asking that you don’t forget about them just because the weather is warmer.

The Rescue Mission’s current building was built in the 1930s. It’s seen better days.

“The time is now. We’re definitely moving forward,” said Rescue Mission President John Muckridge.

The Rescue Mission is making progress toward its new shelter, which will be on the corner of Erie Street and Delason Avenue on Youngstown’s south side.

“Money has been pouring into this capital campaign,” Muckridge said.

It’s a $4.25 million project and has just over a million left to go.

As the money rolls in, the waiting game continues. Muckridge said most everything else has been finalized.

“We’re about 95 percent finished with the design of the facility, so we’re pretty close. Just a couple of tweaks like, I think we have to identify where we put hot water tanks and those kinds of things, but we’re close and we actually have a meeting with the builder this Saturday.”

The new shelter will have a playground for children, more beds and a separate entrance for women and children.

Muckridge said the new building won’t be much bigger, but the layout will help them run things much more efficiently.

He hopes to break ground by this summer.

With busted pipes, overcrowded bathrooms and full waiting, donations for the project are extremely important. If you want to help, you can donate through the Mission’s website.