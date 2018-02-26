February 2018 is headed into the record books

THE MONTH SO FAR…

Just two more days remain before we say goodbye to this rainy February. So far, 4.92″ of rain has fallen. Normally, around 1.98″ of rain would be expected. That puts us above normal by 2.94″! We are currently the 4th wettest February on record.

TOP 10 WETTEST FEBRUARIES ON RECORD

1. 2008 – 5.83″

2. 1950 – 5.26″

3. 2011 – 5.03″

4. 2018 – 4.92″

5. 1956 – 4.83″

6. 1990 – 4.56″

7. 1959 – 4.25″

8. 1910 – 3.99″

9. 1939 – 3.86″

10. 1981 – 3.85″

WHICH DAYS WERE THE “WETTEST?”

As of today, February 26th, there have only been 6 days without any measurable precipitation. That means 76% of the month has been wet! Here are some of the days that featured the most rainfall…

Feb. 19th – 0.76″

Feb. 25th – 0.71″

Feb. 24th – 0.60″

Feb. 15th – 0.58″

Feb. 22nd – 0.44″

Feb. 7th – 0.41″ *Liquid equivalent from melted snowfall

Feb. 16th – 0.27″

Feb. 14th – 0.22″

Feb. 4th – 0.20″ *Liquid equivalent from melted snowfall

WILL WE END THE MONTH AS THE 4TH WETTEST?

There will be a chance we move higher up the chart. For the last day of the month, spotty showers are expected in the area. In order to move to the #3 spot, we’d only need 0.11″ of rain which is doable.