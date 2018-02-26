Finally, a break from the rain!

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Colder this morning, with mostly cloudy skies. Morning drive temperature in the lower 30’s.

MONDAY OUTLOOK: We finally start to dry out Monday. Partly to mostly sunny and a high of 50°.

LATE WEEK RAIN: Dry Monday, Tuesday, and the better part of Wednesday. Showers return for Thursday and Thursday night.

WINTRY MIX: Colder weather for Friday brings a risk for rain, mixing with snow.

FLOODING: Be alert for high water around the Valley. Flood WARNING continues for Western Trumbull county.

Metz Road and Creek Road in New Waterford

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Click on the name of the town to view the river gauge for that area

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station

FEBRUARY RAIN:

This February ranks as the 4th wettest February on record at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Currently the rain gauge reads 4.92″. That’s 3.02″ more than average for February. With dry weather likely until Wednesday night, the record of 5.83″ from 2008 looks like it will stand.

