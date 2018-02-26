Howland holds off Struthers; Tigers advance to District Final



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland held off Struthers 35-24 in the Division II Girls Basketball District Semifinals at Austintown Fitch High School Monday night.

Alex Ochman led the Tigers with 11 points. MacKenzie Maze and Gabby Hartzell tallied 10 points apiece in the victory.

Struthers was led by Alexis Bury who finished with 8 points. Khayla Brown and Trinity McDowell each scored 7 points in the setback.

The Wildcats end the season with a record of 20-4.

Howland improves to 18-6 on the season. The Tigers advance to face undefeated West Branch in the Division II District Finals Thursday at 7PM at Austintown Fitch High School.

The game will be broadcast as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week Thursday on a tape-delay basis at 10PM.