Police chase ends in crash, suspect arrested in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A simple traffic stop Saturday night turned into a police chase and drug arrest.

According to a police report, officers attempted to pull over Dana Wallace, 36, for an expired registration.

Police say they tried to pull Wallace over on Interstate 680 northbound, but he took off and drove onto Route 62 and then onto Route 422, traveling at times up to 90 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic, the report stated.

Police say Wallace then drove onto N. Wirt Blvd. and then Fairgreen Avenue where he crashed.

Police say he took off on foot but was caught a short time later.

Police found marijuana on Wallace and crack cocaine in the area where he was being apprehended, the report stated.

Wallace was charged with drug possession, failure to comply with a police signal and having an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for a parole violation involving intimidation, according to police.