See something, say something and know who to call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since the deadly school shooting in Florida earlier this month, other violent threats have been showing up all over social media.

A Youngstown woman ran into a problem when she saw one last week.

Nettie Gettings said she was scrolling through Facebook when she came across a photo of a young man holding a gun.

The caption on his photo had a warning for a specific school district, which Gettings realized was in Kentucky.

She says she called several different agencies here at home to report it but couldn’t get a hold of anyone. That’s when she decided to call 911.

“You see, I’m taking up time where someone could be getting stabbed or shot or whatever to tell them that there’s this kid on Facebook,” Gettings said.

Once Gettings called 911, an officer showed up within minutes and was able to track down police in Kentucky and tell them what she saw.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said anytime you see a threat online to call police.

Every threat reported is taken seriously and will be investigated. D’Egidio said it’s also a good idea to take a screenshot of the threat.

“Take a photo of it because sometimes if somebody notifies them and says, ‘Hey Joe, you made a stupid comment on there,’ and it disappears and something happens, only one or two people know about it. Take a photo of that for your local law enforcement because the more detailed information we have, the better it is for us to investigate,” D’Egidio said.

D’Egidio also said to not assume someone else will report something questionable.

As the saying goes, “see something, say something.” He says there is no harm in too many people reporting the same thing.

As for that threat Gettings saw online, it was made by a kid in Kentucky about a school there. Kentucky police told Youngstown officers they had a lot of reports about it and that the young man who posted it and his friend have been arrested.