Trumbull Co. community prone to flooding needs solution when it rains

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A flood warning is still in effect for Eagle Creek in Trumbull County — an area that is prone to flooding every time there’s heavy rain.

A flood warning is issued because there are people who live near the rising water. Eagle Creek is notorious for flooding its banks, but the water itself isn’t the problem.

“You know what the problems is, there’s some infrastructure in that area. There’s some roads and some homes that sit in relatively low-lying areas,” said Jim Kosarik, a National Weather Service Meteorologist.

The flooding covered roads and blocked off nearby homes.

Even though the roads are flooded, drivers aren’t fazed.

“The only time I don’t go through it is when it’s at my trailer. If water comes up to the trailer, then I don’t go out at all,” William Stevey said.

“I know what I have to do. I have to leave a little bit earlier and not try to get through here because I don’t want to do damage to my car,” Nancy Kujala said.

Not only are the roads flooded, but the bridges are in bad shape, too. Some were impassable, with a foot of water around them.

“I would be wondering if somehow or another that they could raise this road and bridge down here,” Kujala said.

“The bridge is located just across the creek and is considered one of the worst bridges in Trumbull County,” said Braceville Fiscal Officer Tom Shay. “I don’t believe there is any money available yet and whenever it comes through, hopefully, we will get a new bridge.”

Residents have learned to deal with the constant flooding, but still want the situation to be improved.

“See if they can go through and clean out all the ditches that go to the creek. That will help a lot of water run away from the roads,” Stevey said.

Shay said there is only so much they can do.

“Can we fix it? I think when the river floods to this significant stage, there’s nothing we can do with roadside ditches to take care of it, but we do have an active project that we’re working on.”

The project is a pipeline that would carry some of the water directly from the creek to the Mahoning River.

“It would connect Eagle Creek to the river and it would carry some of that water away from the roadways and into the creek,” Shay said.

When completed, the pipe will help alleviate minor flooding in the area.

