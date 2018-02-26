Trumbull County crews make big batch of pothole filler

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Engineer’s Office employees spent the day on Monday making the material they use to fill those pesky potholes.

Slag from a dump truck is mixed with a high-performance cold mix binder to make the cold patch.

Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka said it is developed to work with existing moisture that may be in the hole to stick to the existing asphalt.

“We use this material to fill in all the potholes that everyone’s complaining about, and you know, we try to get as many of them done as we can, and this helps us. We don’t have to go pick it up; it’s right here on site,” he said.

Klejka said they’re making about 500 tons of cold patch on Monday. The batch should last them for three to four months