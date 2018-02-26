Warren businesses hope Rural King brings new life to Trumbull Plaza

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A million-dollar deal is bringing plenty of excitement to Warren.

The Trumbull Plaza has been sold for $1.8 million dollars to Rural King Supply, which is a farm and home store based in Illinois. It will take over the Parkman Road plaza where Kmart used to be.

Not only is the city of Warren excited, but so are the businesses in the plaza.

Employees believe that the new business will bring extra traffic.

“More people would see us here, and they would know how the store is here and they would know to come here, because I’m sure there are people who would have no reason to come into this plaza, so they don’t even know we’re here,” said Brian Stout, an employee at Metro PCS.

Others have noticed how another new store in town has already been successful.

“By them bringing that Rally’s downtown, I think that really sparked up that area, so them bringing this new business here, I think it will spark more people and business in this area as well,” said Dee Dee Rivers, an employee of Little Caesars.

The Trumbull Plaza has numerous empty storefronts, especially after the departure of Kmart.

“I remember the day when Kmart announced they were pulling out, and we knew this whole plaza was in jeopardy of closing because it was a big anchor,” said Mayor Doug Franklin. “Hurts you to see this place as empty as it is right now. Like everyone’s been telling me, it really does every time I ride by here, and I would get all the calls.”

Rural King has added over 100 stores in 13 states. It hasn’t committed to putting a store in the Trumbull Plaza yet, but the city of Warren remains hopeful that’s why it bought the property.