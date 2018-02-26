Warren man says burglar told him she ‘owed her dope boy money’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested Friday morning after a man called 911 after hearing someone breaking into his house.

The victim told police that he woke up to someone knocking on the door about 9 a.m. He then heard the sound of glass shattering, at which time he called police.

He remained in his room until he saw a police cruiser in front of his house, according to a police report.

When the officer arrived, the officer reported that the victim ran out of the front door, yelling that the burglar was running out of the back door.

The officer said 39-year-old Kristina Kelly was jumping over the porch. The officer stopped Kelly as she fell running toward a neighbor’s house.

Police said she had gold and silver chains with a cross that she stole from the man’s house. She was also found with a syringe, spoon and a bag containing marijuana residue, according to police.

Police said Kelly, who used to be friends with the victim’s roommate, climbed under a garage door and broke a glass door to get inside. Once there, police said she tried taking a video game system and opening a safe.

The victim told police that while inside the house, the woman told him that she “owes her dope boy money.”

She’s charged with aggravated burglary, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug abuse.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.