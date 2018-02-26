Wellsville woman sentenced for 2017 shooting, dismemberment



LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A Wellsville woman was sentenced for her part in the death and dismemberment of Scottie Johnson.

Alicia Rogenski was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in October to the shooting death.

Prosecutors say Rogenski and her boyfriend, Terry Brown, shot Johnson in March of 2017.

Johnson had been staying with the couple in Wellsville, and prosecutors said he was killed over drugs and money.

Last month, Brown tried to withdraw his guilty plea, saying he was pressured into taking a plea bargain.

The judge wouldn’t let him take it back, however.

He’ll be sentenced on March 1.