Austintown Fitch in process of turfing football, baseball fields

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch’s football stadium is in the process of a major renovation. A new turf field is being installed.

On Tuesday, a crew from SCG Fields, out of Cuyahoga County, was laying out the turf and sowing it together. They started on Monday and it’ll take about a week before it’s done.

Turf lasts 8 to 10 years. Fitch’s old turf was used for 11.

After the football stadium is finished, the baseball field will be done, making it the area’s only artificial turf baseball field.

“It’s a $2.2 million project. The board gave us a loan. We’re working on the fundraising and financing, stuff of that nature, to try and raise those funds,” said Austintown Athletic Director Lewis Vanhoose. “The goal is to pay the board back over ten years.”

They hope to have the baseball field ready for the April 4 home opener against Cardinal Mooney.