Austintown home invasion suspects plead not guilty to charges

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The four men who prosecutors say broke into a home portraying themselves as police are in the Mahoning County Jail.

Mark Hernandez, Luis Claudio, Noah Mathenty and Michael Doepker were all recently named in a 20-count indictment. They face burglary, robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Earlier this month, authorities say the suspects broke into a house on North Beverly in Austintown. Some of the men were wearing body armor and carrying weapons, police said.

Police said they then stole items like jewelry and car keys.

All four pleaded not guilty to their charges Tuesday morning, and their trials were set for late April.

