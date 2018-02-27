Changes coming for the end of the workweek–Here’s how you’ll be impacted by our next storm

CHANGES FOR THE END OF THE WORKWEEK

After two beautiful, sunny days, get ready for less sun and more rain. Temperatures are slated to drop before the weekend begins and some snow is also expected. Here’s how it’ll play out…

*WEDNESDAY*

Clouds will be on the increase through the day Wednesday. It will still be a comfortable day with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Spotty showers are expected to develop, mainly into the afternoon and early evening. The day won’t be a washout but don’t be surprised if you encounter showers.

*THURSDAY*

A more potent storm system is expected to push toward the area Thursday. Rain will develop in the morning with a washout type day expected. Showers are likely for the afternoon and into the evening. Rain may be heavy at times and thunder is also possible. Rainfall of around 1″ is possible. Gusty wind, in excess of 35 MPH, is also expected.

Temperatures will turn colder Thursday night and the rain will transition over to snow. Gusty wind will continue as the temperatures drop, giving way to falling wind chills. It will feel like it’s in the teens by Friday morning.

*FRIDAY*

Friday will be a cold and blustery day. Highs will only reach the lower 30s but winds will continue gusting between 30-40 MPH at times. The wind chill will be a factor with readings as low as 10° possible at times.

Scattered snow showers are expected Friday. The snow is expected to begin before sunrise with scattered snow likely to linger through evening. Snow will taper off Friday night as the storm system pulls away from the area and the winds die down. A couple inches of accumulation are possible.

Our team will be fine-tuning the forecast as newer data becomes available. Watch 33 News at 6pm and 11pm for updates to the forecast and check back to WYTV.com.