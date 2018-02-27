Clark scores 25; Ursuline uses big 2nd half to blow past Salem



SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ursuline boys basketball team defeated Salem, 68-53 in a Division II Sectional Semifinal Tuesday at Salem High School.

The Irish led 31-28 at halftime but started the 3rd quarter on an 8-0 run and pulled away to secure the win. Junior Robert Clark led the way with 25 points, while Devon Keevey added 13 points for Ursuline.

Mitch Davidson scored a game-high 27 points for the Quakers.

With the win, 9th-seeded Ursuline (7-16) advances to play the top-seed, Poland Friday in the Sectional Finals. Tipoff set for 7 PM at Poland High School.