Daybreak Nation On Location: Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are looking for food that is healthy but also full of flavor, Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats on Market Street in Boardman is the place for you. Today Christina Mullen Tells us all about their made-from-scratch food and when and where you can try it out.
