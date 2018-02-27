‘Finally’ Campbell neighbors get to see vacant houses torn down

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell has intensified its focus on blight removal and the Mahoning County Land Bank has been a very integral part of that. So much so, that it’s been able to help Campbell seize more than 100 abandoned properties, demolish more than 50 dilapidated houses and save dozens of homes through renovations.

Blighted properties have been a problem for quite some time in Campbell.

“Over the last three years, between the city and the land bank, over $2 million worth of blighted properties have been taken down and removed,” Mayor Nick Phillips said.

In the last month, the demolition process has really stepped up — especially on Bright Avenue.

“Finally, finally after so many years of complaining, it’s finally been done,” said Karen Melnick, who lives on the street.

She and her neighbor, Sylvia Lampadarios, have been complaining about several vacant houses in the area for years, desperately trying to get them torn down.

“This is well overdue. People have left Campbell — not because they wanted to, they had no choice. They got tired of rats and bums living in abandoned homes,” Lampadarios said.

Just this month alone, 17 homes have been torn down. Another 17 are set to be demolished in March within the nine-block area.

“There’s a lot of slumlords that have let their houses go in the city and we’re not going to tolerate that. We’re going to go after them,” Phillips said.

As happy as neighbors are to see these eyesores disappear, they still have questions, like what will be done about the now empty lots.

“What are they going to do about that? That’s a mess. You can’t leave that like that,” Lampadarios said.

Debora Flora, the executive director of the Mahoning County Land Bank said they have to treat the property after demolition. Phillips said after that, the lot will be “green and clean.”

“They plant grass, they plant shrubs,” he said. “They really do a beautiful job of making that lot something nice, and the residents…will be able to purchase that lot for a very low dollar amount and make it their own.”