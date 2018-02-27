Mahoning Co. Democrats endorse Schiavoni in Ohio governor’s race



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Sen. Joe Schiavoni knew he was in trouble if he couldn’t get the endorsement of the Mahoning County Democratic Party. He’s trailing Richard Cordray in every poll for the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor. However, on Tuesday, Mahoning County Democrats unanimously supported one of their own.

The county’s precinct committee met at St. Luke’s in Boardman. The three Democrats running for Ohio governor all showed up, seeking its endorsement.

Cordray started by criticizing former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich.

“He’s too extreme for Ohio. He may not say it, but he’s against all oil and gas drilling in the State of Ohio and he’s for confiscating certain weapons in Ohio.”

“The NRA thinks I’m extreme because I say it’s time to stop the threat to our schools and get rid of these assault weapons,” Kucinich replied.

Schiavoni appealed to a room where everyone knew him.

“Most all of you remember the day that I got appointed and you all looked at each other and said, ‘Who the hell is this kid?'” he said.

Using devices from Youngstown’s Turning Technologies, they voted and 75 percent endorsed Schiavoni.

He said if it had been close, he would’ve had to give the campaign some thought.

“I would have had to reconsider what I’m doing if I can’t even win my hometown.”

The other race of interest was for 59th District State Representative, the seat being vacated by John Boccieri. It was between two township trustees — Boardman’s Larry Moliterno and Poland’s Eric Ungaro.

“We started Narcan in Poland so you know what we did for every other community in this area? Made it easy for you,” Ungaro said.

“I’m very proud to say that within the first year of office, I wrote the first strategic plan for Boardman Township and that plan is still being used today by the trustees,” Moliterno said.

This one wasn’t close either, with Ungaro receiving the endorsement with 63 percent of the vote.