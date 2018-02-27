Nugget of Knowledge: Downside to winning the lottery

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Cooking with gas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Want to win the lottery?

It would be nice….unless.

The University of Pittsburgh looked at lottery winners in a study called the Financial Consequences of Winning the Lottery and it covered 19 hundred winners.

Not the really big winners…those who won several hundred million dollars, they’re in a class by themselves….and not the smaller winners, several thousand dollars or so.

The study covered those winning 50 to 150 thousand dollars.

They were significantly more likely to go bankrupt within five years than the small time lotto winners, under ten grand.

In fact, before winning they were no more likely to go bankrupt than you or me or anyone else in the normal population.

What happened?

Just the act of winning 50 to 150 thousand doubled their chances of going bankrupt.

It didn’t seem to matter in these cases what they spent their money on: wasting it or trying to start a business or whatever.

As the researchers in Pittsburgh discovered, if you have no good money skills before the win, you’re not going to have them afterward, you’ll struggle and make poor choices.

And lottery winners trying to start a business tend to fix problems by throwing money at them instead of developing sound business skills and a business that can be self-sustaining.

